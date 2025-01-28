Community rallies round to support elderly and vulnerable cut off by Storm Eowyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Northern Ireland community which has been without electricity for more than four days has rallied together to bring aid to elderly and vulnerable residents.

A number of large trees fell on the Eglantine Road near Lisburn during Storm Eowyn on Friday, damaging power lines and blocking access to the area.

Several houses which are situated between the fallen trees had been effectively cut off.

However, on Tuesday, a number of local residents came together to saw and remove the trees which had been blocking the road.

Local councillor Alan Martin then transferred hot food from the community centre in nearby Hillsborough so it could be delivered directly to the homes of pensioners.

Anna Leckey, who is eight months pregnant, said the power had been out since early on Friday.

She said: “It has been cold. We are just lucky that we have managed to get a generator so we have got some heat.

“The first couple of nights were kind of fun, exciting with the fire and the candles on, but by Sunday night it was getting tedious and dark.

“It is frustrating, it is annoying.

“Some of our neighbours have been trapped in by the trees.”

Ms Leckey said residents had been told it could be Monday before the power is restored.

She said: “Hopefully it will be faster than that.

“I think everyone is just fed up so people have started doing stuff themselves.”

Local resident John Bishorek is a member of the Lisburn Safe volunteer group.

He said: “There have been trees down blocking the road. Unfortunately the residents have had to end up cutting the trees themselves to open the roads up.

“Residents here have had no power since early on Friday morning. All they have been given is battery packs to charge their phones.

“There are a lot of elderly here and those with kids.”

“We have one lady who is bed-bound. She is in there shivering.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City councillor Mr Martin was delivering hot stew to elderly residents.

He said: “I have been coming back to the community day after day, but nothing seemed to be happening for them.

“There are about 40 houses here, a lot of older people. Neighbours have been looking after them, they are helping each other.

“Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has been very good.

“They have opened up centres in the area where you can get soup and a cup of tea, get the phone charged up.

“In this community because of the older folk we have decided to bring the food to them.

“Today we are getting stew for them.”