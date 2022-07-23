Key dates in the Tory leadership race between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

The Tory leadership race is hotting up, with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak pulling out all the stops as they go for the top job in politics.

Having fought off their competitors this week, the final two candidates are each set to try and persuade Conservative party members that they should be the one to become the next prime minister.

Both face a number of debates in the coming weeks.

The final two contenders for the position of Tory party leader and prime minister are Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (PA) (PA Wire)

Here is a timetable for the rest of the leadership contest.

– July onwards: Hustings are to take place around the country over the summer to help party members determine their choice for the new Conservative leader.

Bob Blackman, joint executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, said it was a “condition of nomination” for candidates to agree that they would contest the ballot of party members if they reached the final two.

This is to avoid a situation as in 2016, when Dame Andrea Leadsom dropped out, handing the leadership unchallenged to Theresa May before party members were given the opportunity to vote.

The winner of the contest will replace Boris Johnson as party leader and prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

– July 23: Mr Sunak visits the Lincolnshire town of Grantham, stressing his Thatcherite credentials in a speech in the hometown of the former Conservative prime minister.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss meets Conservative members at association events in Kent.

– July 25: BBC debate, Our Next Prime Minister, takes place at 9pm, in front of an audience in Stoke-on-Trent.

– July 26: The Sun’s Showdown: The Fight for No10 airs on the Sun website and TalkTV at 6pm, in front of a studio audience.

– August 4: Sky News hosts a debate featuring questions from a studio audience live from 8pm on Sky News channel 501, across Sky News’ digital channels and streamed on YouTube.

– August 5: The expected deadline for Tory members to receive postal ballots.

– September 5: New Conservative leader announced. The new prime minister will be announced when MPs return to Westminster from their summer break.

– September 6: Boris Johnson to quit as Prime Minister to allow his successor to take over.