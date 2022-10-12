Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

PM appears to back call for police investigation of transgender charity Mermaids

Liz Truss was asked about recent allegations about the charity which supports transgender, non-binary and gender diverse children and their families.

Martina Bet
Wednesday 12 October 2022 13:58
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss has said allegations about transgender charity Mermaids “should be properly looked at” after a Conservative MP called for a police investigation into the organisation.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge Miriam Cates said that over the past week “serious safeguarding failures” by Mermaids have come to light, such as reportedly sending chest-flattening devices to young girls against their parents’ wishes.

Ms Cates asked the PM if she agrees it is “high time” for a police investigation into the charity to be launched.

The Telegraph reported the charity, which supports transgender, non-binary and gender diverse children and their families, has been offering binders to children as young as 13 despite their parents saying they oppose the practice.

Chest-binding is opposed by some groups over fears it causes breathing difficulties, back pain and broken ribs.

Recommended

The newspaper also reported that the Mermaids online help centre has been offering advice to teenagers that hormone-blocking drugs are safe and “totally reversible”.

It’s very important that underage teens are able to develop their own decision-making capabilities and not be forced into any kind of activity

Liz Truss

Ms Cates told the Commons: “For years, despite whistleblowers raising alarm, Mermaids have had unfettered access to vulnerable children.

“Does my right honourable friend (Liz Truss) agree that it’s taken far too long for these concerns to be taken seriously and does she also agree that it is high time for a police investigation into the activities of Mermaids?”

The Prime Minister replied: “It’s very important that underage teens are able to develop their own decision-making capabilities and not be forced into any kind of activity.

“What I would say on the subject of the investigation she raises, of course those matters should be raised and should be properly looked at.”

The Charity Commission has opened a regulatory compliance case into the organisation after a number of complaints, and it is the first step taken by the regulator, and not a finding of wrongdoing.

Recommended

A spokeswoman for the commission said: “Concerns have been raised with us about Mermaids’ approach to safeguarding young people. We have opened a regulatory compliance case and have written to the trustees. We now await their reply.”

Mermaids has been approached for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in