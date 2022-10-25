Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Defiant Truss defends her tax-cutting agenda

In a final address on the steps of Downing Street, the outgoing PM said the country needs ‘bold’ action to deliver economic growth.

Gavin Cordon
Tuesday 25 October 2022 11:32
Liz Truss makes her farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss makes her farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

A defiant Liz Truss has defended her controversial tax-cutting agenda insisting the Government must be “bold” if it is to deliver the economic growth the country needs.

As she left Downing Street for the final time, the outgoing prime minister offered no apology for her turbulent 49-day term in office which saw her become Britain’s shortest-serving premier.

Watched by Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey and a small group of loyal aides, she said she had acted “urgently and decisively” to support families and businesses – including overturning a hike in national insurance introduced by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor.

In a brief, three-minute address, she made no mention of the turmoil which followed Kwasi Kwarteng’s calamitous £45 billion mini-budget tax giveaway which ultimately swept her away.

We simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country where the Government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth

Liz Truss, former prime minister

Recommended

Instead, quoting the Roman philosopher Seneca – “It’s not because things are difficult that we do not dare, it’s because we do not dare that they are difficult” – she argued that reducing taxes remained the key to economic growth.

“From my time as Prime Minister, I’m more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face,” she said.

“We simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country where the Government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth and where there are huge divides between different parts of our country. We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently.

“It means lower taxes so people can keep more of what they earn and it means delivering growth that will lead to more job security, higher wages and greater opportunities for our children and grandchildren.”

Before heading to Buckingham Palace with her husband Hugh O’Leary and their daughters, Frances and Liberty, to tender her resignation, Mr Truss wished her successor “every success for the good of our country”.

“We continue to battle through a storm but I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead,” she said.

Recommended

She said that she would continue to sit as a backbencher as MP for Norfolk South West.

Her departing words as she left office suggest she may not be an easy colleague for her successor.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in