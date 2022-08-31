Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – August 31

The papers on Wednesday focus on the cost-of-living crisis and the death of Mikhail Gorbachev.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 31 August 2022 07:30
What the papers say – August 31 (PA)
What the papers say – August 31 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Criticism of the Duchess of Sussex and political jostling are splashed across the front pages.A poll by the Daily Mirror says 82% of people want a freeze on soaring gas and electricity bills, while i has small firms pleading with Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to “save us from 400% energy hike”.

Ms Truss’s opponent Rishi Sunak tells the Financial Times that markets are losing faith in the British economy.

Recommended

A “completely unsustainable” surge in demand will see food banks unable to feed the hungriest families this winter, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads with the headline “Farewell… I’m proud of the things we did” as it covers an “upbeat” Boris Johnson reflecting on his legacy.

“World mourns a true man of peace” says Metro as it reflects on the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail cover a think tank’s proposal for an independent review into initial police training amid falling public confidence in officers.

Patients will be able to use the NHS app to find hospitals with shorter waiting lists, reports The Times.

And The Sun and Daily Star dedicate their splashes to criticism of the Duchess of Sussex following a recent interview and podcast.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in