Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lorna Slater ‘terrified’ by Tory leadership candidates’ approach to economy

The Scottish Greens co-leader accused both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak of ‘disrespecting’ the Scottish people and the Scottish Parliament.

Lauren Gilmour
Wednesday 03 August 2022 00:01
Lorna Slater said she was ‘terrified’ by the Conservative leadership candidates’ approach to the economy (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lorna Slater said she was ‘terrified’ by the Conservative leadership candidates’ approach to the economy (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater said she was “terrified” by the Conservative leadership candidates’ approach to the economy.

It comes after Liz Truss performed a U-turn following an announcement that she would cut public sector pay by £8.8 billion outside of London on Tuesday.

Following criticism from fellow Conservatives, including Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen – who is backing Rishi Sunak and said he had been left “actually speechless” by Ms Truss’s proposal and suggested it would have cost the party the next general election if it was implemented.

Ms Truss abandoned the policy, claiming it had been “misrepresented”.

Ms Slater said both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss had “disrespected” the Scottish Parliament.

Recommended

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Tuesday evening, she said: “I’m honestly terrified by the Tory leadership candidates’ approach to the economy and to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Their cruel cuts. Their cruel deportations, and their disrespect of the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people are making an excellent case for independence and how Scotland would be better as an independent European country.”

But senior Scottish Tories say the UK Government’s role is “absolutely vital” in Scotland.

Murdo Fraser said the UK Government have a ‘vital role’ to play in Scotland (Fraser Bremner/PA)
(PA Wire)

Speaking to the same programme, MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, Murdo Fraser, said: “There are still a huge range of areas industrial policy in relation to Freeport in relation to city deals, in relation to defence where the UK Government’s role in supporting jobs across Scotland is absolutely vital, and continues to be.

“Rather than trying to stand against that criticise that. I want to encourage the Scottish Government to sit down and work with the UK Government so both Scotland’s governments can deliver.”

Meanwhile, Labour MSP Neil Bibby, who represents West Scotland, accused the Conservatives of “levelling down” Paisley where Ms Truss spent time growing up in the 1980s.

In his weekly column for the Paisley Daily Express, Mr Bibby said the Tory record in the area was “shameful”.

He wrote: “The Tory Governments of my adulthood, and that you have supported as an MP since 2010, have been little better for this area than the Thatcher and Major governments.

Recommended

Austerity was a political choice, and an increasingly discredited one. You can’t cut your way out of an economic crisis.

“Don’t just give Paisley a name-check. Give Paisley an actual cheque for the investment and jobs it deserves.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in