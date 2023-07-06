Several people treated after car collides with primary school building

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several people are being treated after reports a car collided with a primary school building in south London, police said.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the incident at around 9.54am on Thursday at the school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

“We were called at 09.54am to reports that a car collided with a building at the school.

“Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”

And London Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon.

“We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.”