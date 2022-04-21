William and Kate asked about Harry’s comments on ensuring Queen is ‘protected’

The duke and duchess did not respond to the question.

Tony Jones
Thursday 21 April 2022 12:15
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (Jeff Spicer/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (Jeff Spicer/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were questioned about the Duke of Sussex’s controversial comment about ensuring the Queen was “protected”, as the fallout from his incendiary interview continued.

A broadcaster called out to William and Kate when they left the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) as the organisation announced its fund total for its Ukraine appeal had passed £300 million.

Harry appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the Queen when interviewed by a US network, saying he wanted to make sure his grandmother was “protected” and had “the right people around her”.

The duke did not elaborate on whether he was referring to royal aides or members of his own family, but his comments are likely to have deepened his rift with his father the Prince of Wales and his brother William and perplexed palace officials.

As the couple stepped into their chauffeur driven car a female broadcaster shouted: “Sir, does the Queen need protecting?”

Recommended

The duke and duchess did not respond and continued into the vehicle before being driven away.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in