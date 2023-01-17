Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Winter Lights festival returns to London for first time since 2020

The event lit up Canary Wharf on Tuesday evening.

Pa
Tuesday 17 January 2023 21:58
(Matt Alexander/PA)
(Matt Alexander/PA)
(PA Wire)

The award-winning Winter Lights festival has returned to London for the first time since 2020, illuminating Canary Wharf with a spectacular collection of more than 20 installations.

The festival’s seventh year promises to leave the dark winter evenings aglow in an event running until January 28.

It showcases installations by some of the most innovative light artists from across the globe, with some new commissions alongside pieces never before seen in the UK.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in