Man in custody after woman and two children stabbed in ‘shocking attack’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and two children suffered stab wounds in a “truly shocking” incident.

Police were called to First Avenue, Dagenham, east London, at 5.35pm on Friday where they found the woman, in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

All three are in hospital, though none of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was also taken to hospital after becoming unwell and, after being assessed, was discharged into police custody.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, responsible for policing in Barking and Dagenham, said: “This is a truly shocking attack and I want to thank local residents for their assistance and patience while we deal with this incident.

“At this early stage, we believe those involved were known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“A crime scene will remain in place for some time while our officers carry out vital work and you will see an increased policing presence in the area over the coming days.

“If you have any concerns or information that could assist police then please speak to an officer or call police on 101.”