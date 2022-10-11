Jump to content

Man charged after three people stabbed in bungled phone robbery

Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Margaret Davis
Tuesday 11 October 2022 11:16
Police officers at the scene of the incident in Bishopsgate in the City of London (James Manning/PA).
(PA Wire)

A 25-year-old man has been charged over an attempted robbery in the City of London in which three people were stabbed.

Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

City of London Police said officers are hunting for a second suspect and that their investigation continues.

Three people were injured as members of the public tried to intervene to stop a man’s phone being stolen in Bishopsgate on October 6.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of two or three masked knifemen attacking a pedestrian just before 10am.

