Man charged with murdering Elizabeth line worker
Charges against a man being prosecuted over a fatal attack on a railway worker have been amended to murder and affray.
British Transport Police said Ayodele Jambgadi, 28, was initially charged with grievous bodily harm after the incident at Ilford station, east London, but the victim, 61-year-old Jorge Ortega, later died.
Jamgbadi, of Kingston Road, Ilford, is next due to appear in custody at Inner London Crown Court on January 7.
The RMT union said Mr Ortega was one of its members who worked as a customer experience assistant for MTREL, which runs the Elizabeth line.
He was taken to hospital after suffering severe head injuries in the attack at about 8.50pm on December 4, but later died.
His family described him as “the most loving person, the kindest soul you could have the pleasure of meeting”.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X that the incident was “absolutely tragic”.