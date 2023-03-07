Boy, 11, dies after blaze in east London flat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 11-year-old boy has died and four people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a flat in east London.

Two adults and two children escaped the blaze at the home in Stern Close, Barking, before firefighters arrived.

The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said those in hospital are in a non-life-threatening condition, while another man was treated at the incident by paramedics.

Around 40 firefighters battled the fire after crews were called at 3.25am on Tuesday, and a three-roomed flat on the second floor of the building was “destroyed” by the flames.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the cause alongside LFB.

It does not appear to be suspicious at this stage, the force said.