Wealthy Russian businessman held by officers investigating oligarchs

The 58-year-old was held at his multi-million-pound London home.

Henry Vaughan
Saturday 03 December 2022 12:08
A view of the National Crime Agency (NCA) sign in Westminster, London (PA)
A view of the National Crime Agency (NCA) sign in Westminster, London (PA)
(PA Archive)

A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested at his multi-million-pound London home by officers investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs.

The 58-year-old man, who has not been named, was held by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury.

A 35-year-old man, who works at the residence, was arrested nearby on suspicion of money laundering and obstruction of an officer after he was seen leaving with a bag containing thousands of pounds in cash.

The Combatting Kleptocracy Cell is having significant success investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs, the professional service providers that support and enable them and those linked to the Russian regime

Graeme Biggar, director general of the NCA

A third man, 39, who is the former boyfriend of the businessman’s current partner, was arrested at his home in Pimlico, London, for offences including money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

The NCA said more than 50 officers from its Combatting Kleptocracy Cell were involved in the operation at the businessman’s multi-million-pound London property, where a number of digital devices and a significant quantity of cash was seized following a search.

Graeme Biggar, director general of the NCA, said: “The NCA’s Combatting Kleptocracy Cell, only established  this year, is having significant success investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs, the professional service providers that support and enable them and those linked to the Russian regime.

“We will continue to use all the powers and tactics available to us to disrupt this threat.”

All three of the men who were arrested have been released on bail.

The NCA said it is the latest operation carried out as part of its efforts to disrupt the activities of corrupt international business figures and their enablers.

Almost 100 “disruptions” – actions that remove or reduce a criminal threat – have been carried out against Putin-linked elites and their enablers, including account freezing orders (AFOs) over accounts held by people closely linked to sanctioned Russians, according to the NCA.

“The cell has also investigated and taken discreet action against a significant number of elites who impact directly on the UK, as well as targeting less conventional routes used to disguise movements of significant wealth, such as high value asset sales via auction houses,” the NCA said.

“Internationally, the NCA’s work has assisted in the freezing of numerous properties, eight yachts and four aircraft, and it continues to work in concert with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation to ensure that other assets in the UK are frozen, as well as with global partners to target illicit wealth held abroad.”

