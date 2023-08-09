Tories launch review of local London operation

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conservative chiefs have launched an internal review of the party’s operation in London.

The review, confirmed by party chairman Greg Hands on Wednesday, comes as the Tories prepare for an election campaign against London mayor Sadiq Khan next year.

Susan Hall was selected earlier this year as the Conservative Party’s candidate for the mayoral contest in May.

Opponents have highlighted her backing for Liz Truss’s ill-fated mini-budget last year, as well as a comparison between Donald Trump supporters storming the US Capitol in Washington and Remainers refusing to accept the result of the Brexit referendum.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Hands insisted the review was being done “with the full support” of Ms Hall.

The 68-year old London Assembly member has promised to scrap plans to expand the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) on her first day if elected.

She defeated Mozammel Hossain with 57% of the vote from London Tory members after the exit of Daniel Korski.

There was some surprise when London minister Paul Scully failed to make the shortlist to become the Tory candidate.

The review, first reported by LBC, will be carried out by Lord Udny-Lister.

The peer was a close aide to former prime minister Boris Johnson and served in City Hall as his chief of staff when he was mayor of London.

A spokesman said the peer would review “the structures, processes and organisation of the Conservative Party in London”.

“The purpose of this review is to build on the success of the Uxbridge & South Ruislip parliamentary by-election in July, to ensuring that the Conservative Party in London is in the best position possible to take the fight comprehensively to our opponents in next year’s crucial elections across the capital.”

The narrow victory in Uxbridge & South Ruislip came after the local Tory campaign focused heavily on the expansion of the Khan-backed Ulez scheme.

I'd be damned annoyed, to be quite honest, if I was Susan Hall. It is totally undermining her position Richard Barnes

Mr Hands wrote: “The Review is of the Party’s London campaigning machine and is being done with the full support of Susan Hall and will be led by one of our most experienced London Conservatives – Edward Lister.

“We need to beat Khan & gain more London MPs in 2024.”

Former Conservative deputy London mayor Richard Barnes told LBC he was “amused” by the development.

“Yes there should be a review, and yes they should take it more seriously, but Conservative Central HQ has never really been interested in the election of London mayor,” he said.

“I’d be damned annoyed, to be quite honest, if I was Susan Hall. It is totally undermining her position.

“Had they done the review post-election then that’s totally legitimate, but to do it now, when you have a live candidate, and to basically chop them off at the knees – I think it’s utterly and totally unfair.”