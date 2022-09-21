Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Terror police received 800 reports of suspicious activity after Queen’s death

Investigators are using one in eight of the reports as intelligence

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 21 September 2022 10:49
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Counter-terrorism police received more than 800 reports of potential suspicious activity during the security operation after the Queen’s death, double the average level.

Matt Jukes, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said one in eight of the reports is being used as intelligence by investigators.

The mammoth policing operation, called Operation London Bridge, also saw 40 drone flights detected across London, with four people now facing prosecution for related offences.

Matt Jukes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police and security services reviewed all counter-terrorism investigations in the days after the Queen died to identify any new risks, as well as assessing new information.

Recommended

Mr Jukes said: “Reviewing current investigations and monitoring new intelligence has been absolutely vital in keeping the public safe over the last 10 days.

“By doing so, we have been able to take steps to ensure developing risk around places or people of interest has been responded to robustly.

Communities across the country have played a crucial role.

“Every piece of information we receive has the potential to transform an investigation, create opportunity for an arrest or simply helps us build a clearer intelligence picture around someone, or something.

It is difficult to put into words the scale of the policing operation over the last 10 days, it has been nothing short of incredible

Matt Jukes

“After initial assessment, one in eight of the reports we’ve received over the mourning period are now actively being used as intelligence by our investigators.

“You are never wasting our time.”

The UK’s terror threat level is set at “substantial”, meaning an attack is “likely”.

Recommended

The huge policing and security operation after the death of the Queen saw the biggest ever deployment of armed officers from across the UK, protecting crowds paying their respects as well as the hundreds of foreign dignitaries who attended the funeral.

Mr Jukes added: “It is difficult to put into words the scale of the policing operation over the last 10 days, it has been nothing short of incredible.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in