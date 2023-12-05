Nine arrested after ‘intifada’ banner displayed on building, says Met

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nine people have been arrested after a banner emblazoned with a controversial slogan was displayed on a building in London which was “being used by squatters”, Scotland Yard has said.

Metropolitan Police officers removed the banner, which said “globalise the intifada”, from the building in Park Square near Regent’s Park on Tuesday.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm nine people were arrested under Section 18 of the Public Order Act.

“Officers have now secured the property which was being used by squatters.

“We will continue to have a presence in the area to respond to any further incidents.”

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman previously told reporters that it is “not acceptable” for people to call for intifada, an Arabic word meaning shaking off or struggle.

On October 30 he said: “Obviously that’s not acceptable and people need to think extremely carefully about the impact of their actions following a traumatic terror event which saw more than 1,000 people killed (a reference to Hamas fighters’ incursion into Israel on October 7).”

Police officers had left the scene by 4.30pm on Tuesday and no-one answered when the PA news agency knocked on the door of the building in question.

Westminster City Council has been approached for comment.