Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Two police officers in hospital after being stabbed in central London

The Metropolitan Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Laura Parnaby
Friday 16 September 2022 08:57
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Wire)

Two police officers are in hospital after being stabbed in central London, the Metropolitan Police force has said.

Scotland Yard said two male officers were attacked by a man in the Leicester Square area at around 6am, and both are currently being treated by medics.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

“Taser was deployed and a male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker,” the Met said.

Recommended

“He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

This attack on serving police officers in Soho overnight is utterly appalling. These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, police said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attack, and called for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

He said: “This attack on serving police officers in Soho overnight is utterly appalling.

“These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack.

“Our police officers run towards danger to protect others and keep us safe and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“I have spoken with the new Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley about this awful incident and remain in close contact.

Recommended

“Attacks against the police will not be tolerated and any perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrator of this disgusting attack feels the full force of the law.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in