Suspect arrested after pensioner, 89, stabbed to death in south London
Emergency services were called to a home in Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath.
An 89-year-old woman has been stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.
Emergency services were called to a home in Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath, at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, and paramedics tried to save the pensioner but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man aged in his 30s, who knew the victim, was arrested a short while later at another address in Croydon and police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing.
The Metropolitan Police said that the woman’s family has been told, and that a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 7790/21jun.
