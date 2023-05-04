William and Kate take the Tube to the pub as London prepares for coronation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled on the Elizabeth Line for the first time as they took public transport to a pub to hear how London workers are preparing for the coronation.

William and Kate boarded the Tube at Acton Main Line in west London and chatted to Transport for London (TfL) workers about their plans for the busy bank holiday weekend when tens of thousands of people are expected in the capital.

At one point Kate was asked about Charles’s coronation on Saturday and replied: “Yes, it’s going to be a busy time. We’re getting there. I still feel like we’re trying to get ducks in a row.”

The royal couple travelled three stops and got off at Tottenham Court Road, in the shadow of Centrepoint tower block.

Kate was spotted using an Oyster card as she left the station and she and William walked the short distance to the Dog and Duck pub in Soho.

The hospitality industry is hoping for a bumper weekend thanks to the coronation, and the couple met representatives from the industry based in the Soho area.

The Dog and Duck is part of the Nicholson’s group, which has several pubs across the UK and is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.