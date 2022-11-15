Jump to content

Lost dog ‘hands herself in’ to police station after getting spooked by firework

Rosie, a ‘happy-go-lucky’ border collie, strolled into Loughborough Police Station after running off from her owner

Eleanor Fleming
Tuesday 15 November 2022 13:57
Lost dog hands herself into police station after going missing on walk

A rescue dog who ran away from her owner after being spooked by a firework “handed herself in” to a local police station.

Rosie, a “happy-go-lucky” border collie who loves “chasing squirrels” and “fetching balls”, was out walking with owner Steve Harper, 68, at Southfields Park near Loughborough town centre at around 4pm on November 4 when they heard a loud bang.

Mr Harper’s wife Julie, 62, told the PA news agency: “Someone let off a firework and Rosie does not like loud bangs.

“Rosie ran back to my husband but, before he could put the lead back on, another firework went off and she just shot off. My husband was upset and very distressed.”

Mrs Harper said Rosie “hates bonfire night” and will just “go and hide in the bath and shake” whenever she hears a firework.

Mr Harper tried to contact Mrs Harper, who was at home and unaware 10-year-old Rosie had gone missing, without success.

But, at around 4.30pm, as Mr Harper was walking home with the couple’s other dog, Laser, Mrs Harper got a phone call from Leicestershire Police.

“They said, ‘Have you got a black and white collie?’ I said, ‘Yes’, and then they said, ‘She just walked up and handed herself in to the station’,” Mrs Harper said.

Mrs Harper, a mother-of-five, subsequently called her husband to explain Rosie was safe.

Leicestershire Police posted CCTV footage of the “clever” pup strolling into the station and “taking a seat in the corner”.

The force said: “Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss.

“Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie’s owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well.”

Mrs Harper said the police were “wonderful” and she is “very grateful” to have Rosie back home.

She adopted Rosie on November 13 2014 from K9Focus, a dog rescue centre in Devon, and said she “loves to exercise” and do “collie things”.

