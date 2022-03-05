£20m Lotto jackpot rolls down as no-one scoops top prize
.
One lucky ticket-holder has become a millionaire in a £20 million lottery rolldown that saw every prize boosted on Saturday.
The jackpot was shared between all other winners after no single ticket matched all six main numbers.
One person bagged £1,370,656 for matching five of the six main numbers plus the bonus ball.
A total of 91 players also scooped £8,538 each for matching five of the six main numbers.
The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 21, 29, 33, 42, 51 and the bonus number was 48.
Set of balls 10 and draw machine Guinevere were used.
Some 1.5 million ticket-holders also won £5 plus a free Lucky Dip just for matching two main numbers.
Wednesday’s jackpot will be an estimated £2 million.
No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks top prize, nor did anyone match four out of five to claim the next biggest amount of £13,000.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 07, 20, 26, 30, 34 and the Thunderball was 04.
No players scooped the top prize of £500,000 for matching all five plus the Thunderball, but three people bagged £5,000 each for matching five numbers.
