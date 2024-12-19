Kate and William choose family shot for Christmas card photograph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Prince of Princess of Wales have used an image from the video that announced Kate had completed her cancer treatment for their Christmas card.

Kate released the footage in September and said in the video she had finished her course of chemotherapy and her focus was “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

In the picture, William and Kate are shown with their arms around their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they enjoy the outdoors.

After Kate’s year battling cancer the couple have chosen an image showing their family together, as if revelling in the positive outcome following her treatment.

The Waleses were filmed in Norfolk where the family have travelled ahead of Christmas Day celebrations at Sandringham, missing the annual festive lunch hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace.

In the video, the princess delivered a heartfelt message about her cancer journey, speaking over images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the Norfolk countryside, walking through woods and the couple cuddling as they hold hands.

She described the year to that point as “incredibly tough for us as a family” and how the “cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone”, with the experience giving her a “new perspective on everything”.

The card has the message, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year”.

The royal family traditionally use images of themselves on cards given to friends and colleagues during the festive period.

For the Wales’ Christmas card the image was taken from a video shot by Will Warr in August and likely to have been filmed in the countryside surrounding William and Kate’s Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their official Christmas card on Monday giving a rare glimpse of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in one of six images used as a pictorial montage of their year.