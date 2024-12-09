The Prince of Wales hugged and joked with the head chef at a homelessness charity he once visited with Princess Diana.

Prince William helped serve Christmas lunch at a shelter run by The Passage that he was introduced to by his mother.

Footage, posted to the Waleses’ X account on Sunday (8 December), captured him hugging Claudette Hawkins and quipping: “Come on birthday girl, happy birthday. I won’t ask you what birthday it is”.

William appeared to be dishing out vegetables when he congratulated one client on getting engaged.

He also chatted with people at the dinner tables, asking one man “Is this place helping enough?” – he nodded as he responded.