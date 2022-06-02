Summery shades for royal fashion on first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Pastel tones were the hues of choice for senior royals on Thursday.
Royal women went for fresh summery shades for their outfits on the first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Queen wore the dusky dove blue Angela Kelly outfit that she was wearing in the photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
The Charmelaine wool dress is embellished with a pearl and diamante trim around the neckline which also cascades down the front of the coat.
She completed the outfit with a hat in matching dusky dove blue Charmelaine wool with a turned up brim embellished with the same pearl and diamante trim.
Fastened to the coat was the Guards’ Badge, and she went for a pair of pearl earrings and a pearl necklace.
The Duchess of Cornwall wore a blue ribbon effect coat and dress by Bruce Oldfield, teamed with a hat by Philip Treacy, while the Duchess of Cambridge wore a white coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Philip Treacy.
The Countess of Wessex wore a pink and cream gingham dress with button and pocket detail.
