Summery shades for royal fashion on first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Pastel tones were the hues of choice for senior royals on Thursday.

Catherine Wylie
Thursday 02 June 2022 15:57
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Adrian Dennis/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Adrian Dennis/PA)
(PA Wire)

Royal women went for fresh summery shades for their outfits on the first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen wore the dusky dove blue Angela Kelly outfit that she was wearing in the photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Charmelaine wool dress is embellished with a pearl and diamante trim around the neckline which also cascades down the front of the coat.

She completed the outfit with a hat in matching dusky dove blue Charmelaine wool with a turned up brim embellished with the same pearl and diamante trim.

Recommended

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Fastened to the coat was the Guards’ Badge, and she went for a pair of pearl earrings and a pearl necklace.

The Duchess of Cornwall wore a blue ribbon effect coat and dress by Bruce Oldfield, teamed with a hat by Philip Treacy, while the Duchess of Cambridge wore a white coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Philip Treacy.

The Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex (Daniel Leal/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Countess of Wessex wore a pink and cream gingham dress with button and pocket detail.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in