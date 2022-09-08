What the papers say – September 8
Images of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte settling into their new school adorns several of Thursday’s front pages.
The nation’s papers are led by the new Prime Minister’s energy plan.
The Guardian, The Telegraph and the Daily Mirror report a freeze on energy bills until 2024 is set to be the basis of Liz Truss’s plans to tackle soaring energy prices.
The Daily Mail says the PM’s “energy revolution” will also feature an end to the fracking ban and “signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea”.
The i reports the plan comes as the pound hits its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.
The plan will prove Ms Truss is a “woman of action”, according to the Daily Express.
Elsewhere, The Sun leads with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending a welcome session at Lambrook School, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Metro reports a man has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death in a “jealous rage”.
And the Daily Star says historians have claimed Jesus Christ was the first person to play cricket.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.