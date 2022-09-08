What the papers say – September 8

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s papers are led by the new Prime Minister’s energy plan.

The Guardian, The Telegraph and the Daily Mirror report a freeze on energy bills until 2024 is set to be the basis of Liz Truss’s plans to tackle soaring energy prices.

The Daily Mail says the PM’s “energy revolution” will also feature an end to the fracking ban and “signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea”.

The i reports the plan comes as the pound hits its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.

The plan will prove Ms Truss is a “woman of action”, according to the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, The Sun leads with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending a welcome session at Lambrook School, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Metro reports a man has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death in a “jealous rage”.

And the Daily Star says historians have claimed Jesus Christ was the first person to play cricket.