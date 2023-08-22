Jump to content

What the papers say – August 22

The sentencing of serial child killer Lucy Letby dominates the front pages as she refuses to appear in court.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 22 August 2023 02:34
The sentencing of serial child killer Lucy Letby and her refusal to appear in court and face families of her young victims dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Letby was handed a whole-life order at Manchester Crown Court on Monday and The Times echoes Mr Justice Goss in describing her as “malevolent” as it says she will die in jail for the murders.

The Guardian describes the killings as “sadistic” as it also reflects on the former nurse being locked up for life.

There is widespread condemnation of Letby’s refusal to appear in court for the sentencing with both the i and Metro labelling her a coward.

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror also refer to her “cowardice” as they are among several titles referring to a “final act of wickedness”.

The Sun gives over much of its front page to a mugshot of Letby, joining the Independent in attacking her refusal to appear.

The words of grieving parents dominate the front of the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph – the Mail saying “Those lives were not yours to take… there is no forgiving, not now, not ever”.

And the Telegraph simply quotes a mother who said: “You are evil.”

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that bosses at FTSE 100 companies received an average 16% pay rise last year despite calls from the Bank of England for restraint on wages.

And the Daily Star reports that coffee has replaced tea as the nation’s favourite drink.

