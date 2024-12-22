New laws taking ‘major strides’ to improving people’s lives, Lucy Powell claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New laws promised by the Government will have a “tangible positive impact” on people’s lives, a Cabinet minister has claimed.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said legislation already passed by Parliament or in the pipeline would address the concerns of working people while changes to the way Westminster works will improve standards.

Sir Keir Starmer has suffered a bruising first few months in office, with protests from farmers over inheritance tax changes and uproar over the means-testing of winter fuel payments and the refusal to compensate women affected by pension age increases.

The transformative economic growth hoped for by Sir Keir and Chancellor Rachel Reeves has yet to materialise and businesses have criticised the hike in employers’ national insurance.

This Government will deliver our plan for change and address the real concerns of working people. Our unrelenting legislative agenda will help us achieve that Lucy Powell

But Ms Powell said the new laws going through Parliament would take “major strides” towards improving people’s lives.

Changes set to be introduced to Parliament in the new year include a Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which ministers view as key to removing some of the barriers which prevent construction and stifle the economy.

There will also be a Crime and Policing Bill and a Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill as ministers seek to reassure the public they are tackling anti-social behaviour and people-smuggling gangs.

One of the laws that has already cleared Parliament is the Passenger Rail Service Act, paving the way for the renationalisation of train services, while Ms Powell also highlighted the Water (Special Measures) Bill and the Employment Rights Bill as major reforms.

The King’s Speech set out plans for 38 Bills, with 30 already introduced in Parliament.

Ms Powell said: “In the short six months since the election this Government has taken major strides that will have a tangible positive impact on people’s lives, putting powers in the hands of ordinary people.

“This Government will deliver our plan for change and address the real concerns of working people. Our unrelenting legislative agenda will help us achieve that.

“We have already passed a Bill to put rail in the interests of passengers not profits, brought in the biggest reform to workers’ rights in a generation and progressed a water Bill to end the scandal of excessive bonuses while sewage is leaking and infrastructure degrades.”

The Commons Modernisation Committee established by Ms Powell is aimed at improving the culture at Westminster, including looking at MPs’ outside earnings from media appearances.

“I am determined to change the way that politics works and return Parliament to public service.

“We will improve standards and make this important institution work as efficiently as possible for the people it serves.”