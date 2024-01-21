Man, woman and dog killed in collision with BMW X5 in village

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man, a woman and a dog have been killed in a collision with a BMW X5 in a village in Kent.

The two pedestrians both in their 60s, were walking the dog in Thurnham Lane, Bearsted, when the black SUV collided with them at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

Kent Police officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, but all three were pronounced dead.

The force said the man driving the BMW stayed at the scene and has spoken to officers.

No arrests have been made.

Steven Edwards, who rents a commercial yard off Thurnham Lane, said some drivers use the road as a rat run, adding that recent icy conditions turned parts of it into a “skidpan”.

He said: “Some people race up there but as a rule the locals do go quite slow.

“It’s 30mph through the built-up area and then it goes into a national speed limit, which is ridiculous because you should never be doing that up there.”

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.