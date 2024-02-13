Trio placed public in danger as they used city roads as ‘race track’, say police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three motorists have received 12-month driving bans after they treated roads in Manchester like a “race track”, police said.

Seized dashcam footage showed the trio travelling at speeds in excess of 100mph as they ignored red traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

April Farnworth, 27, Oliver Rothwell, 29, and Nabil Adil, 27, had met up at a car park in Manchester city centre before they set off to a car meet and photoshoot in Bolton, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

They can be heard laughing during the footage, released by GMP, and saying: ‘I f****ing beat Nabil on that straight’ and ‘I think we need to start driving nicely now’ as they regularly broke speed limits in residential areas.

Roads policing officers were conducting high-visibility speed checks at Wharfside Way, Trafford, near to Manchester United FC’s stadium, when the defendants were captured on a laser device, travelling at almost 80mph.

Farnworth was pulled over in her vehicle and an investigation was launched to identify the other drivers.

On Friday, Farnworth, Rothwell and Adil appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court where they pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on May 30 2020, said police.

Farnworth, of Lostock Road, Trafford, and Rothwell, of Hartford Road, Trafford, were both disqualified from driving, fined £245 and ordered to carry out community service of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Adil, of Moor Hill, Rochdale was also banned from driving, fined £695 and told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Sgt Antony Hannon, from GMP’s roads policing unit said: “This group treated our roads like a race track, placing members of the public in real danger. They travelled in excess of 100mph in busy residential built up areas, racing each other with no regard for anyone else.

“Speeding makes up one of the ‘Fatal 4’ alongside drink and drug driving, seatbelt misuse and the use of mobile devices behind the wheel, and I would urge drivers to think about the potentially fatal consequences their behaviour can have.”