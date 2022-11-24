Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester.

Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about 11am on Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

A second teenager handed himself in to Cheadle Heath police station at 2.30pm.

GMP said he has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

At around 1pm, a third teenager was arrested at an address in Wythenshawe on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

He also remains in custody for questioning in connection with the incident.

GMP said its major incident team have been conducting an extensive and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident and who is responsible.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones, of GMP’s South Manchester division, said: “There are a number of enquiries being conducted to establish the events that occurred in the lead-up to this tragic incident, but these arrests are an important step in our investigation and providing justice for the victim’s family and friends.

“As always, the information the public provide us is crucial to our investigation and I urge anyone who may have information about this heart-breaking incident to please come forward and tell the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 1995 quoting 1125 of 22/11/2022.