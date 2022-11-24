If the latest migration statistics prove anything, it is that Britain needs workers and students from abroad to staff its public services. Despite the moral panic about the small boat crossings, the vast majority of migrants who come to the UK to work or study arrive through perfectly official channels, armed with visas, and through the much-vaunted “Australian-style points-based system”.

None were smuggled, and they did not come to the UK to exploit its meagre social security system. Like anyone who happens to be born in the UK, they merely wish to better themselves and their families, pay their taxes and get on. Indeed, that is also true of the many who risk their lives to seek asylum, who amount to only around 10 per cent of those who arrive through legal routes.

The numbers for the last 12 months are unusually high, and a record. Yet there are special factors, and it’s hard to argue against why these were allowed to inflate the statistics. There was always going to be a bounce back in arrivals after the Covid pandemic subsided, balancing lower figures in 2020 and much of early 2021.