What the papers say – November 30

England reaching the Round of 16 in Qatar and a “breakthrough” in Alzheimer’s treatment feature among the stories leading the nation’s papers.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star all carry the Three Lions’ passage to the knockout stages of the World Cup following a 3-0 win against Wales.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and The Times report on an Alzheimer’s “breakthrough” after a new drug reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease.

The Daily Telegraph says paramedics and ambulance workers are set to strike for the first time in 30 years.

The i and Daily Express report census results have shown less than half of the British population identifies as Christian.

Bird flu has sparked fears of a Christmas turkey shortage, according to the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times reports the Government is set to relax ringfencing rules for banks in a bid to ignite the financial sector.

And Metro says a Russian billionaire has died in a helicopter crash – the third high-profile cryptocurrency tycoon to die in a month.