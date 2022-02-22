Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan dies aged 57

Mark Lanegan, singer of the grunge band Screaming Trees, has died aged 57.

The musician, also a member of Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins, “passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland”, a statement posted to his Twitter account said.

Describing him as a “beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician”, it said he is “survived by his wife Shelley”.

It added: “No other information is available at this time.”

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood reacted to the news by writing on Twitter: “Aww man, Mark Lanegan.”