Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan dies aged 57
The singer died at his home in Killarney, Ireland.
Mark Lanegan, singer of the grunge band Screaming Trees, has died aged 57.
The musician, also a member of Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins, “passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland”, a statement posted to his Twitter account said.
Describing him as a “beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician”, it said he is “survived by his wife Shelley”.
It added: “No other information is available at this time.”
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood reacted to the news by writing on Twitter: “Aww man, Mark Lanegan.”
