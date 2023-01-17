What the papers say – January 17

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tuesday’s front pages cover Pc David Carrick, the elite armed officer revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

The Sun reports on the nine missed chances to stop the “monster of The Met”.

The Daily Mirror also reports on the missed chances and refers to “fury” over failures by the Metropolitan Police.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the words of Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, admitting that the force “failed”.

The Daily Express asks how bosses did not stop Carrick.

The Daily Mail asks the question: “Just how many more monsters in uniform?”

The i and The Independent also focus on the Carrick case and the crisis in the country’s largest police force.

The Times leads on the disruption facing pupils when teachers take part in strike action.

The Daily Star reports on the arrest of Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

And the Financial Times leads on US pharma groups pulling out of NHS deal in warning shot over drug pricing.