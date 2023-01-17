Jump to content

What the papers say – January 17

The newspapers focus on the failures of the Metropolitan Police after an officer was revealed to be a serial rapist.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 17 January 2023 01:19
What the papers say – January 17 (PA)
What the papers say – January 17 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Tuesday’s front pages cover Pc David Carrick, the elite armed officer revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

The Sun reports on the nine missed chances to stop the “monster of The Met”.

The Daily Mirror also reports on the missed chances and refers to “fury” over failures by the Metropolitan Police.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the words of Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, admitting that the force “failed”.

The Daily Express asks how bosses did not stop Carrick.

The Daily Mail asks the question: “Just how many more monsters in uniform?”

The i and The Independent also focus on the Carrick case and the crisis in the country’s largest police force.

The Times leads on the disruption facing pupils when teachers take part in strike action.

The Daily Star reports on the arrest of Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

And the Financial Times leads on US pharma groups pulling out of NHS deal in warning shot over drug pricing.

