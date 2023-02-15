Land Registry and DVLA staff to stage more strikes in pay row

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Civil servants are to hold more strikes in the increasingly bitter dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said its members working for the Land Registry and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will take industrial action in the coming weeks.

More than 350 PCS members at the Land Registry in Birkenhead, Coventry, Croydon, Durham, Fylde, Gloucester, Hull, Leicester, Nottingham, Peterborough, Plymouth, Swansea, Telford and Weymouth will strike from February 27 to March 3.

They will be joined by DVLA employees based at the Swansea site.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “As long as the Government shows no sign of resolving this dispute, we’ll show no signs of stopping strike action.

“Ministers seem able to find money for just about everything other than giving their own employees a decent pay rise. PCS members have had enough of being taken for granted.”

PCS members are on strike this week at the Department for Work and Pensions, the British Museum, the DVLA, and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

The union said around 1,000 Border Force officials will begin strike action in Dover, Calais, Coquelles and Dunkirk on Friday.

Around 100,000 PCS members will be taking strike action on Budget Day, March 15.