Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matt Hancock reveals he was paid £45,000 to appear on Celebrity SAS show

The former health secretary spent two weeks filming the Channel 4 show before heading to the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Christopher McKeon
Wednesday 30 November 2022 14:47
Matt Hancock received £45,000 for appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Victoria Jones/PA)
Matt Hancock received £45,000 for appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 to appear on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, it has been revealed.

The former health secretary declared the payment in an update to the MPs’ Register of Interests published on Wednesday.

The entry also revealed he spent 80 hours filming the programme while Parliament was in recess between September 24 and October 8, shortly before heading to Australia to appear in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Mr Hancock is yet to declare the amount he was paid to appear on I’m A Celebrity, which finished on Sunday, but reports have suggested his fee for the show was significantly higher.

His appearances on the two shows have proved controversial, with his decision to head to Australia resulting in him losing the Conservative whip and putting his future as an MP in jeopardy.

Recommended

He was also criticised by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which scrutinises former minister’s jobs, for failing to seek its advice on his TV appearances.

But Acoba chair Lord Pickles said it would be “disproportionate” to take any further action against him.

His appearance on Celebrity SAS is expected to air in 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in