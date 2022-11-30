✕ Close Related: Chancellor increases energy windfall tax to raise extra £14bn

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is set lock horns with Sir Keir Starmer today at Prime Minister’s Questions as he appears set to make a U-turn on his pledge to ban on-shore wind farms.

Mr Sunak has faced burgeoning rebellion from within the Tory party ranks over his plans to ditch former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke’s amendment to the Levelling Up Bill, which would allow wind farms in rural areas where there is local consent.

It comes as postal workers, university lecturers and sixth-form college staff have set in motion a fresh wave of strikes today as the year of industrial unrest continues to snowball into the winter months.

Picket lines were mounted outside universities, colleges and Royal Mail centres across the country on Wednesday amid warnings of further planned walkouts in the run-up to Christmas.

Elsewhere, Saffron Cordery, the interim chief executive of NHS Providers, has indicated that the army will be “incredibly welcome” to help support the health service this winter after The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) scheduled its own walkouts on 15 and 20 December.

The comments came after Unison announced last night that paramedics and other ambulance workers had backed taking industrial action.