Rishi Sunak news - live: PM faces Starmer at PMQs as Royal Mail strikes
Public services face winter of discontent as workers across many industries back industrial action
Prime minister Rishi Sunak is set lock horns with Sir Keir Starmer today at Prime Minister’s Questions as he appears set to make a U-turn on his pledge to ban on-shore wind farms.
Mr Sunak has faced burgeoning rebellion from within the Tory party ranks over his plans to ditch former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke’s amendment to the Levelling Up Bill, which would allow wind farms in rural areas where there is local consent.
It comes as postal workers, university lecturers and sixth-form college staff have set in motion a fresh wave of strikes today as the year of industrial unrest continues to snowball into the winter months.
Picket lines were mounted outside universities, colleges and Royal Mail centres across the country on Wednesday amid warnings of further planned walkouts in the run-up to Christmas.
Elsewhere, Saffron Cordery, the interim chief executive of NHS Providers, has indicated that the army will be “incredibly welcome” to help support the health service this winter after The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) scheduled its own walkouts on 15 and 20 December.
The comments came after Unison announced last night that paramedics and other ambulance workers had backed taking industrial action.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has entered the Commons chamber for Prime Minister’s Questions.
The PM is set to lock horns with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer today as he appears set to make a U-turn on his pledge to ban on-shore wind farms.
Mr Sunak has faced burgeoning rebellion from within the Tory party ranks over his plans to ditch former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke’s amendment to the Levelling Up Bill, which would allow wind farms in rural areas where there is local consent.
Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are among the backbenchers resisting Mr Sunak’s potential row back.
In pictures: Royal Mail services grind to halt as postal workers strike across country
Royal Mail workers strike outside the Royal Mail office in north London
Mark Dolan, London divisional rep for the Communication Workers Union (CWU) is among the postal workers on strike outside the Royal Mail Islington Delivery Office in north London.
He told the PA news agency: “This is our 11th day of strike action and the action we are taking today is about saving this Great British institution, 500 years’ service that we give to the public, and also the destruction of our terms and conditions.
“The company, following Covid, made over £700 million and they made that money off the backs of our membership who during Covid put their own lives on the line connecting the country, delivering test kits and we were hailed as key workers during Covid.
“And yet, 18 months’ later, the company have announced they have got no money, they gave most of the profits away to shareholders and the people who sit on the board of Royal Mail.
“And they have now told the workforce they can only afford a 2 per cent pay rise in a cost-of-living crisis with inflation in double figures -but more seriously than that they’ve announced tax on the service we deliver, they’ve announced 10,000 job cuts, they also yesterday announced the real threat of compulsory redundancies, attacks on our terms and conditions, it’s unacceptable.”
Watch: Royal Mail boss claims striking workers are trying to 'destroy Christmas'
NHS would ‘welcome’ Army help to prop up service during strikes, says health chief
Emergency help from the Army to prop up the NHS during winter strikes would be “incredibly welcome”, a health service leader has said.
Health and defence officials are drawing up a contingency plan as ambulance drivers agreed to join nurses on the picket lines in the weeks ahead.
Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said it will be an “incredibly testing time” for the health service due to industrial action.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
NHS would ‘welcome’ Army help during strikes, says health chief
‘We will really welcome their support’, says NHS Providers leader
Enough is enough, says National Education Union
“Enough is enough”, say sixth-form college workers who took to the picket line today in a dispute over pay.
Speaking at the National Education Union protest outside City and Islington College in Islington, north London, Dr Mary Bousted, NEU joint general secretary, told the PA news agency: “I’m here to support the NEU members who are taking industrial action against the decimation of their terms, their pay, their working conditions and the funding for sixth form colleges which will be less in 2025 than it was in 2005 in real terms.
“They have seen their pay decline by 24 per cent, courses are being axed, support services in the college being axed, pastoral services - a whole range of services which enable them to teach effectively have been axed because of the terrible funding.
“This is a government that talks about growth but deliberately underfunds a sector which is the absolute bedrock of growth particularly in terms of skills.
“That’s why we’re here, enough is enough.”
Nurses, Royal Mail and even coffin-makers: Every strike likely to affect UK by end of 2022
As inflation has climbed steadily throughout year, workers have seen rising prices eroding their earnings – just as employers have been trying to make savings or modernise working practices to cope with increasing costs.
The result? Clashes over pay, redundancies, pensions and terms and conditions.
A new “winter of discontent” had begun even before Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement on 17 November, which left householders everywhere feeling even worse off.
My colleague Jane Dalton catalogues the professions and industries for which strike dates have already been announced:
From nurses to postal workers - every strike likely to affect UK by end of 2022
From nursing to postal deliveries, few public services will be unaffected by industrial action this winter
Army urged to prop up NHS as winter of discontent looms
Saffron Cordery, the interim chief executive of NHS Providers, has indicated that the army will be “incredibly welcome” to help support the NHS this winter after The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) scheduled its own walkouts on 15 and 20 December.
Asked if soldiers could be called in to help, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is something that has been raised over the past couple of days and I think that it will be incredibly welcome for the army to play a role.
“But I think it is probably clear that that will be a role at the margins, for example, the army did help out during the pandemic but it was on issues such as helping with the vaccination drive.
“I think what we have got to remember is we will really welcome their support but that won’t play a central role in keeping the ambulance service going.”
Royal Mail and education workers stage fresh walkouts
Picket lines were mounted outside universities, colleges and Royal Mail centres across the country on Wednesday amid warnings of further planned walkouts in the run-up to Christmas.
Picket lines were mounted outside universities, colleges and Royal Mail centres across the country on Wednesday amid warnings of further planned walkouts in the run-up to Christmas.
National Education Union (NEU) teacher members who work in 77 sixth-form colleges in England are striking in a dispute over pay after suffering a real-terms pay cut of an estimated 20 per cent since 2010, it said.
Meanwhile, a respresentative for the Communication Workers Union (CWU) has said Royal Mail workers were taking a stand to protect “this great public” institution against being turned into “another gig economy service.”
Grant Shapps attacked over ‘nonsense’ claim wind turbines too big to build onshore
Environmental groups condemned business secretary Grant Shapps for claiming wind turbines are “so big” they cannot be built on land.
Mr Shapps defended Rishi Sunak’s de facto ban on new onshore wind development – claiming turbines are “so large they can’t even be constructed onshore”.
The minister said: “They are so big, the turbines wouldn’t be able to be carried by roads. They have to be put offshore. These single turbines are seven football pitches in scope as they turn. They’re not buildable onshore.”
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Grant Shapps claims wind turbines ‘too big’ to build onshore
Business secretary claims turbines ‘wouldn’t be able to be carried by roads’
