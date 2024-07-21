Jump to content

Temperatures expected to reach mid-20s in first week of summer holidays

Tuesday and Wednesday are set to be drier and brighter than Monday, with sunny spells.

William Warnes
Sunday 21 July 2024 21:07
A woman walks her dog at Lickey Hills Country Park in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
A woman walks her dog at Lickey Hills Country Park in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s in some areas of the UK next week as the weather looks set to improve for the start of the summer holidays.

Rain and cloudy conditions are forecast across the UK on Monday before spells of warm sunshine start to develop, the Met Office said. Some areas will see showers, which may be heavy in places.

Tuesday and Wednesday are then expected to be drier and brighter, with sunny spells.

Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “This will feel warmer as a result, particularly in the South with highs reaching the mid-20s.”

Another weather system will then move in from the west for Thursday, bringing wet conditions to most of the country, before a day of sunny spells and some showers on Friday.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to be nearer average.

High pressure then looks likely to build during the weekend bringing some drier and more settled weather especially across southern areas.

