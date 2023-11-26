Freezing temperatures to continue overnight with Sunday remaining chilly

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Large parts of the UK will continue to see freezing temperatures overnight and on Sunday in a short cold snap.

The Met Office said another frost was likely for more eastern areas and daytime figures will generally stay low, but building cloud would result in slightly warmer conditions in the west.

It comes after temperatures fell well below freezing across the UK over Friday night and struggled to reach double figures on Saturday.

Ellie Glaisyer, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We could still see minus 2C to minus 4C, perhaps as low as minus 5C or minus 6C across northern parts of England and parts of Scotland under the clear skies.

“But cloud will gradually be starting to build from the west through Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday morning, so that should help keep temperatures, particularly across western areas, just a little bit above zero.”

As a result of the cloud, parts of south-west England will see temperatures of 3C to 5C overnight while western areas of Wales will be 1C to 2C.

Ms Glaisyer said it will feel “very chilly” across northern and eastern parts of England during the day on Sunday, with temperatures going no higher than mid-single figures.

Cloud and rain in the South West will mean temperatures are much milder, with 9C to 11C expected.

These outbreaks of rain will gradually spread from Northern Ireland and south-west England to the southern half of the country as Sunday progresses.

It will be cloudy elsewhere with the best of the sunshine coming in central Scotland.

Temperatures will remain cold on Sunday evening but “not quite as harsh” as those seen over the previous two nights with the risk of frost lower, Ms Glaisyer added.