Met Office predicts when the UK can expect first snow of the season

Brits are bracing themselves for temperatures to plummet as snow could fall for the first time this year.

Temperatures are set to fall to -4C overnight in rural areas of Northern Ireland and the Northern half of the UK can expect to feel a chill as cool air arrives from the North West.

Snow fall over the Scottish highlands on Saturday, The Met Office has said.

Elsewhere in the UK, people in southern parts of England and Wales are expected to feel a chill as there is a marked drop in temperatures to single digits.

A sunny Sunday is on the cards as forecasters predict a bright Autumnal day, however Britons will need to wrap up as temperatures will fall to below average levels for the time of year with a noticeable chill in the air.

From Wednesday, forecasters predict overnight freezing fog in the north and isolated showers and colder spells across the north east however, temperatures are expected to be higher than usual for the time of year later into work.

Britons can expect a sunny but chilly Sunday (The Met Office )

The chill comes as the UK had an unusually warm start to the season with the hottest October day in five years recorded in Kew Gardens as temperatures reached 25.8C.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Things are set to get cooler this weekend after an unseasonably warm start to Autumn.

“During the day time temperatures could drop to single figures through the weekend in the north, but temperatures will be a bit higher in the south, with highs of up to 13C.”

Things are set to become more autumnal over the coming days and early next week as Monday will be chilly, with highs of 13C in the south of England and lows of minus three degrees in rural northern Ireland.

On Tuesday there will be highs of 15C in the south of England and lows of -2C in rural Northern Scotland.