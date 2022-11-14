UK braced for thunder and strong winds as temperatures set to drop

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is expected to be battered with strong winds and thunder as temperatures drop back to normal November levels.

It comes after unseasonably warm weather over the weekend was replaced with fog in the south-east of England.

Remembrance Sunday was the warmest on record, while dozens of flights were cancelled at Heathrow airport on Monday due to the fog enveloping London.

In a weather update, the Met Office said that the UK could expect unsettled weather over the week.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said there was a chance of thunder on Wednesday in the south and west of England.

“Showers could locally be heavy and there’s a chance you might see thunder, mostly in coastal areas to the south and the west,” she said.

She said: “In general, any rain today will continue to push slowly eastwards across the country tomorrow, becoming persistent in the north, with gales in (the) North East.

“Sunshine and heavy showers following into South and West later.”

She said that the weather will remain unsettled as the week progresses, although there will be some drier spells.

“It will stay unsettled and often windy with showers or longer spells of rain across most areas this week, although there will be some drier spells for many too.

“Gales or severe gales in the far North East. ”

She added: “Temperatures are expected to drop this week back towards what we would expect for this time of year.”