Roads and railways likely to be disrupted by snow as weather warning issued

The Met Office issued a warning from 6am to 10pm on Tuesday.

Benjamin Cooper
Tuesday 05 April 2022 06:18
Disruption for roads and railways is expected after a yellow weather warning was issued for snow across northern parts of Scotland (Katharine Hay/PA)
Disruption for roads and railways is expected after a yellow weather warning was issued for snow across northern parts of Scotland (Katharine Hay/PA)
(PA Wire)

Disruption for roads and railways is expected after a yellow weather warning was issued for snow across northern parts of Scotland.

The Met Office issued a warning from 6am to 10pm on Tuesday for an area covering much of Highland and Grampian.

It was previously issued for 4pm on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday.

Snow may cause some disruption across parts of Scotland through Tuesday before clearing northwards,” the Met Office said in its warning.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in