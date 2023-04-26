Jump to content

Seven men and three women arrested after man dies in west London

The 10 suspects were arrested after a man died in Brentford, West London

Jacob Phillips
Wednesday 26 April 2023 19:52
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

Seven men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in west London.

Police were called at 5.15am on Wednesday to reports of intruders at an address in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford.

A man was found in the street with serious injuries, and despite the efforts of emergency services he died at the scene.

Police are now trying to tell his next of kin and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

Metropolitan Police officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the incident.

The 10 suspects remain in custody and inquiries are under way to notify next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: “This is a truly shocking incident that will understandably cause the community concerns. I want to reassure the Hounslow residents that we have commenced a thorough investigation with the support of our homicide investigation team to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 873/26APR.

Witnesses can anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

