Girl, 8, seriously hurt in double shooting in west London
A 34-year-old man was also injured in the ‘appalling incident’ in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, on Sunday.
An eight-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was shot in “an appalling incident” in west London.
The child, who is now in a stable condition, and a 34-year-old man who was also injured were taken to hospital after being shot in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, just after 5.30pm on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.
A 32-year-old woman was also taken to hospital as a precaution but was not hurt.
Superintendent Owen Renowden said on Monday: “This is an appalling incident that has left two people seriously injured, including a young girl who thankfully is in a stable condition this morning.
“I am appealing to the public who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.
“Did you hear any gunshots around 5.30pm yesterday evening? Did you see anyone fleeing from the area?
“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information surrounding this incident. Your information matters, no matter how insignificant you may think it is.”
The girl’s injuries are not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said, and officers are awaiting an update on the man’s condition.
Witnesses can contact police on 101, giving the reference CAD5238/24NOV, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.