Man, 19, charged with murder of Filipe Oliveira in Lambeth

Caudel Haughton is scheduled to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

John Besley
Monday 24 April 2023 06:34
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A man has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Filipe Oliveira, who was stabbed to death above shops in south London earlier this month.

Metropolitan Police said 19-year-old Caudel Haughton, of Conisborough Crescent, was charged with murder on Sunday.

He is scheduled to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mr Oliveira was stabbed to death above shops in Norwood Road in Tulse Hill, Lambeth, on Saturday, April 15.

Police were called at around 5.55pm on that day and believe he was stabbed in the doorway between the street and steps leading to a communal area above the shops.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Oliveira died at the scene.

