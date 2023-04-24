Man, 19, charged with murder of Filipe Oliveira in Lambeth

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Filipe Oliveira, who was stabbed to death above shops in south London earlier this month.

Metropolitan Police said 19-year-old Caudel Haughton, of Conisborough Crescent, was charged with murder on Sunday.

He is scheduled to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mr Oliveira was stabbed to death above shops in Norwood Road in Tulse Hill, Lambeth, on Saturday, April 15.

Police were called at around 5.55pm on that day and believe he was stabbed in the doorway between the street and steps leading to a communal area above the shops.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Oliveira died at the scene.