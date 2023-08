Met Police officer charged with rape and misconduct in public office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape and misconduct in public office as well as a number of other offences.

Police Constable James Murray, who was attached to the force’s Met Operations Unit, was arrested on Wednesday and taken into custody.

He was immediately suspended from duty.

The police officer has been charged with rape, non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm.

A woman known to Murray is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Murray has also been charged with misconduct in public office, possessing Pava spray, which is an incapacitant, and four counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

A number of the offences are reported to have taken place while the police officer was on duty.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January and August this year.

Murray appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody and the case will next be heard at Southwark Crown Court on September 14.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.