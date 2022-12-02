Teenagers, aged 15 and 16, charged with murdering 16-year-old boys
The alleged murders took place on Saturday.
Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murders of 16-year-olds Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke just a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Kearne was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on Tuesday and a 15-year-old boy later that day.
They will appear in custody at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with the murders.
Later on Friday, the Met said an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of the murders and was in custody at a south London police station for questioning.
The Met were called at about 5.10pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations.
Both youths were pronounced dead.
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating, the force said.
Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Today is another step forward in our investigation into this shocking incident but I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who has information about the events that resulted in the deaths of Charlie and Kearne to come forward and speak to police.”
