Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, Scotland Yard has said.

Sergeant Leo Boateng, who is attached to the Central West Basic Command Unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, the force said.

The charge relates to an incident that is alleged to have taken place in November 2022 while the officer was off duty.

Boateng has been suspended from duty and the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, the force added.