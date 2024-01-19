Jump to content

Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape

Sergeant Leo Boateng, who is attached to the Central West Basic Command Unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday.

Helen William
Friday 19 January 2024 10:32
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, Scotland Yard has said.

Sergeant Leo Boateng, who is attached to the Central West Basic Command Unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, the force said.

The charge relates to an incident that is alleged to have taken place in November 2022 while the officer was off duty.

Boateng has been suspended from duty and the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, the force added.

