Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michael Flatley is ‘on the mend’ after cancer surgery

The 64-year-old Riverdance dancer and choreographer said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by his fans’ kindness following his release from hospital.

Charlotte McLaughlin
Thursday 19 January 2023 07:51
Michael Flatley said he is ‘on the mend’ after cancer surgery (Brian Lawless/PA)
Michael Flatley said he is ‘on the mend’ after cancer surgery (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Michael Flatley has said he is “on the mend” after having surgery to treat his cancer.

The 64-year-old choreographer, best known for creating Irish dancing troupe Riverdance, added that he has been released from hospital.

Flatley told his followers on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone around the world for your love and prayers.

“I am overwhelmed by your kindness. I have been released from hospital and am on the mend.”

Recommended

In a post last week, Flatley’s account revealed he had undergone surgery for “an aggressive form of cancer” and was in the care of “excellent doctors”.

Flatley, who was born into a blue-collar Irish-American family in Chicago, rose to fame when Riverdance performed during a seven-minute interval at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994.

A year later, he had a full-length show in Dublin and followed this up with his own stage show, Lord Of The Dance.

He has also created, produced and directed other productions including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

Flatley has also expanded into film – directing and starring in the 2018 spy thriller Blackbird.

In the movie, which also stars Eric Roberts, Patrick Bergin and Ian Beattie, Flatley plays former MI6 operative Victor Blackley, who is drawn back into the world of espionage he had left behind.

Last year, Flatley also launched a Lord Of The Dance tour to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in